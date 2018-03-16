Oilers' Cam Talbot: Facing Florida
Talbot will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Talbot has been on fire recently, posting a 2-1-0 record while registering a superb 0.98 GAA and .969 save percentage in his last three appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and earn his 26th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Panthers team that's 22-10-3 at home this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Loses latest Battle of Alberta•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Draws seventh straight start•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 32 saves to defeat Wild•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: In net at home Saturday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 30 saves in shootout victory•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending goal Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...