Oilers' Cam Talbot: Facing Florida

Talbot will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has been on fire recently, posting a 2-1-0 record while registering a superb 0.98 GAA and .969 save percentage in his last three appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and earn his 26th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Panthers team that's 22-10-3 at home this season.