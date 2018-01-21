Oilers' Cam Talbot: Facing pucks Saturday

Talbot will be the starting goalkeeper for Saturday's game against the Canucks.

Talbot entered the Oilers' bye week on a high note by holding the red-hot Golden Knights to two goals on 36 shots in a winning effort on Jan. 13, and will be looking to return from the bye on an equally high note. The 30-year-old will have to do so against a Vancouver squad that won two consecutive away games immediately prior to taking a break of its own.