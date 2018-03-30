Oilers' Cam Talbot: Falls short against Vancouver

Talbot allowed two goals on 30 shots in Thursday's loss to Vancouver.

Talbot played well. but he was simply outdueled by opposing netminder Jacob Markstrom in this one. With the defeat, the 30-year-old falls to 29-29-3 on the season with a .907 save percentage. Talbot could be worth getting in your lineup for these final games, but he's lost three straight and has been very inconsistent, so exhibit caution and examine the matchup before making that call.