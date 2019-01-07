Oilers' Cam Talbot: Flawless in Anaheim

Talbot denied 39 shots for a 4-0 shutout over the Ducks on Sunday.

The Ducks persistently knocked on the door, but Talbot wouldn't let them in, turning away 31 shots at even strength and eight from Anaheim's power-play assembly. This was Talbot's first shutout of the 2018-19 campaign, and it took him a good month to get back into the win column. Edmonton's alternate netminder, Mikko Koskinen, carries a substandard .906 save percentage since the beginning of December, and the Oilers might want to squeeze more value out of Talbot in the second half since he's cashing out the balance of a three-year deal that nets him $4.166 million annually.