Oilers' Cam Talbot: Game still not sharp

Talbot made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Boston on Thursday.

He allowed three goals, two of which came on the power play. Talbot needs to tighten his pads and get his game in better shape. He's now 0-2 with a 3.56 GAA and .877 save percentage. Talbot may be watching from the end of the bench next game.

