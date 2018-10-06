Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gearing up for season opener in Sweden
Talbot will start in goal Saturday afternoon for the showdown against the Devils in Sweden, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
This is the season opener for both teams. Plenty of attention will be on Talbot as the Oilers look to regain prominence having struggled to a sixth-place divisional finish last season. Talbot recorded a 31-31-3 record, 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage over 67 games (all starts) as he continues to be one of the league's most heavily utilized netminders. In Sweden, he'll face a Devils team that ranked in the top-10 for power-play percentage (21.4) and killing off penalties (81.8) during the regular season.
