Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets back-to-back starts

Talbot will be the home starter against the Ducks on Sunday.

Talbot has been much stronger in net recently, posting a 2.31 GAA and a .932 save percentage in his last 16 starts. However, this could still be a tough outing, as the 30-year-old will be getting his second start in as many nights. Al Montoya is hurt and Laurent Brossoit has been brought up as an emergency backup, which is likely why the Oilers are risking giving Talbot back-to-back starts.