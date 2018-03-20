Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets nod against Hurricanes

Talbot will tend the twine versus Carolina on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot is finally starting to look like the player he was last season, as he is 4-1-0 in his last five outings, along with a 1.58 GAA. Unfortunately, it's a little too late and the Oilers are all but eliminated from playoff contention. Still, fantasy owners and fans alike will be encouraged for the future if the 30-year-old can continue his strong end of the season.