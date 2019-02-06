Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets pulled in loss
Talbot allowed four goals on 27 shots during about 46 minutes before getting pulled during a 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Similar to Saturday, the Oilers dominated early, but they couldn't maintain their offense in the final two periods, and Talbot was pulled as a desperate way to ignite the team. This result is all too familiar for Talbot, who is 9-14-3 with a 3.39 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 29 games this season.
