Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod against Red Wings
Talbot will be between the pipes on the road versus Detroit on Wednesday.
After giving up two goals on a mere three shots against the Blues on Tuesday, Talbot was given the hook. Considering he logged less time than replacement netminder Laurent Brossoit, the 30-year-old Talbot will return to the crease for the second half of the Oilers' back-to-back. The 2017-18 campaign has not started well for the Ontario native, as he has registered just seven victories in 19 outings and doesn't look like he will reach the 40-win threshold as he did last year.
