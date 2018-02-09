Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod for Friday's match
Talbot will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Ducks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Talbot was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against the Kings, surrendering three goals on 26 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The 30-year-old goaltender will look to bounce back and pick up his 20th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Ducks club that's averaging 2.81 goals per game at home this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.
