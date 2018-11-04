Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod for Monday
Talbot will start in goal Monday versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Talbot has been inconsistent lately, allowing over four goals in two of his last four starts but yielding just one score in the other two outings. That bumpy road has become a trend for Talbot, and it's evened out to a .904 save percentage and 2.81 GAA to earn a 5-4-1 record. The Capitals will be a tough opponent, as they average 3.8 goals per game and convert on 35.9 percent of their power-play chances -- both ranked top in the league.
