Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod for Sunday's match
Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's home game against the Jets.
Talbot has struggled in his last two starts, allowing four goals in back-to-back losses to the Jets and the Blackhawks. The 30-year-old backstop will look to right the ship and pick up his 15th win of the season in a home matchup with a Winnipeg team that's averaging 2.57 goals per game on the road this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.
