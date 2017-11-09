Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod Thursday
Talbot will man the crease Thursday in New Jersey, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
This certainly isn't surprising, as Talbot has started 13 of Edmonton's 14 games so far this season. The 30-year-old netminder is coming off arguably his performance of the season, turning away 36-of-37 shots in a victory over the Islanders. That game broke a streak of five straight appearances in which Talbot allowed three or more goals. It seems like Talbot is a lock to start 65-plus games for the second consecutive season.
