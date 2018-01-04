Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod Thursday

Talbot will defend the cage against the Ducks on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot is bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he has posted a dismal 4.53 GAA. The netminder has posted a pedestrian 4-5-1 record and .922 save percentage in his career versus Anaheim. At this point, with just 14 victories on the year, the 30-year-old could struggle to reach the 40-win mark as he did in 2016-17.