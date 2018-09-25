Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Talbot will start in goal versus the visiting Canucks on Tuesday.

Talbot has one win with a 2.40 GAA and .913 save percentage through two games this preseason. He's a true workhorse, as evidenced by his appearing in 140 regular-season games since the start of the 2016-17 campaign. The volume alone makes him valuable in a variety of fantasy formats, particularly because it gives him more chances for wins, but there will be a lot of pressure on Edmonton to improve upon their sixth-place divisional standing of last year.