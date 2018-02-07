Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Talbot will start in the crease on the road against the Kings on Wednesday.
Talbot's struggled in terms of his ratios this season, as he's maintained a 3.10 GAA and .902 save percentage through 40 games. However, he's in pursuit of his third consecutive win after standing tall in contests against the Flames and Lightning, respectively. The Kings are by no means an offensive powerhouse at 2.80 goals per game at home, and they'll reportedly roll out backup netminder Darcy Kuemper in this next one.
