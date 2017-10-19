Talbot will defend the cage Thursday in Chicago.

Talbot -- much like his 1-4-0 Oilers -- has endured a horrendous start to 2017-18, going 1-3-0 with a 3.96 GAA and .880 save percentage, as well as being chased in two starts. There has been a lot of talk amongst the team in recent days that the Oilers' upcoming three-game road trip would offer a chance to restart, though Thursday's opponents may make things difficult to do so. After seven games, the Blackhawks have scored a whopping 27 goals -- good for 3.86 per contest.