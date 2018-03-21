Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets tons of support in win
Talbot set aside 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 road win over the Hurricanes.
Make that five wins in the past six appearances for Talbot. It's too little, too late, as the Oilers are on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but the 30-year-old goalie has been rather clutch with the fantasy postseason underway for plenty of owners. Edmonton's workhorse advances to 26-27-2 on the season, supplemented by a 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage. While the rate stats are rather pedestrian, Talbot's on pace for his second consecutive campaign of 30 or more wins.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets nod against Hurricanes•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Wins fourth game in last five starts•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Facing Florida•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Loses latest Battle of Alberta•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Draws seventh straight start•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 32 saves to defeat Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...