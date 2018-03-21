Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets tons of support in win

Talbot set aside 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 road win over the Hurricanes.

Make that five wins in the past six appearances for Talbot. It's too little, too late, as the Oilers are on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but the 30-year-old goalie has been rather clutch with the fantasy postseason underway for plenty of owners. Edmonton's workhorse advances to 26-27-2 on the season, supplemented by a 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage. While the rate stats are rather pedestrian, Talbot's on pace for his second consecutive campaign of 30 or more wins.