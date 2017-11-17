Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gives up four in loss
Talbot's 35 saves weren't nearly enough in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Talbot kept his team in it with two goals allowed through two periods, but Brayden Schenn beat him twice in a 1:44 span in the third to put the game away. Owners hoping for a repeat of last season's 42-win campaign have been hit hard by Edmonton's slow start, as Talbot has accrued a 7-9-1 record through 17 starts.
