Talbot's 35 saves weren't nearly enough in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Talbot kept his team in it with two goals allowed through two periods, but Brayden Schenn beat him twice in a 1:44 span in the third to put the game away. Owners hoping for a repeat of last season's 42-win campaign have been hit hard by Edmonton's slow start, as Talbot has accrued a 7-9-1 record through 17 starts.