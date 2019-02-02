Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gives up four power-play goals
Talbot made 34 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
He made some great saves. But he also allowed four power-play goals. Put simply, your goalie needs to be your best penalty killer and Talbot just wasn't up to that task.
