Talbot surrendered six goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Dallas.

Ugh. Talbot's .714 save percentage against the Stars hangs like an anchor in daily leagues. And he has to be better than the 10 goals he surrendered in his last two games. Talbot's individual stats heading into Saturday (2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage) have been decent -- he desperately needs some help from the stiffs in front of him.