Oilers' Cam Talbot: Grabs 100th win as Oiler
Talbot stopped 28 of 30 shots in regulation and overtime, and two of three shootout attempts, in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
St. Louis struck for two goals in the first period, and the netminder seemed headed for another rough outing, but Talbot was able to right the ship and blank the Blues for the rest of the night. It's his 100th career win as an Oiler, but his first in over a month as Mikko Koskinen has wrested the No. 1 job away from him. Talbot will need to string together a few more performances like this if he wants to regain the starting role.
