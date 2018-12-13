Oilers' Cam Talbot: Guarding cage Thursday

Talbot will take the crease for Thursday's road clash versus the Jets, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot will be between the pipes for the first game of the Oilers' back-to-back, while Mikko Koskinen should suit up against the Flyers on Friday. Despite two consecutive wins in which he allowed a mere four goals on a combined 63 shots, the 31-year-old Talbot still appears to be the secondary option behind Koskinen, although the two netminders could see a more even split down the stretch if they both continue to play well.