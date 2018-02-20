Oilers' Cam Talbot: Guarding goal Tuesday
Talbot will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's home contest against the Bruins, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.
Despite winning just one of the outings, Talbot has looked solid in his last two starts, posting a .948 save percentage and allowing just three goals across both games. The Ontario native will look to notch his second win in a row Tuesday, but that won't come easy against a Boston squad that has averaged 3.26 goals per away game, good for the third best mark in the league.
