Talbot will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Penguins.

Talbot has struggled of late, allowing four goals in back-to-back starts while registering an ugly .871 save percentage over that span. The 30-year-old goaltender will look to bounce back Wednesday in a home matchup with a Penguins squad that's averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this season, 24th in the NHL.