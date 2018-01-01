Oilers' Cam Talbot: Hard man to trust

Talbot made 33 saves in a 5-0 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday night.

He was the only guy who showed up for the Oil, but even then, this was his third-straight start where he allowed at least four goals. The Jets buzzed his tower time and time again -- there was little reprieve. Talbot's game has been one bad yo-yo trick after another this season and he's successfully destroyed the seasons of many fantasy owners. There's still hope, but Talbot is hard to trust.

