Oilers' Cam Talbot: Hard man to trust

Talbot made 33 saves in a 5-0 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday night.

He was the only guy who showed up for the Oil, but even then, this was his third-straight start where he allowed at least four goals. The Jets buzzed his tower time and time again -- there was little reprieve. Talbot's game has been one bad yo-yo trick after another this season and he's successfully destroyed the seasons of many fantasy owners. There's still hope, but Talbot is hard to trust.