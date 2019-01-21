Oilers' Cam Talbot: Hits showers early in loss
Talbot was pulled in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Carolina after allowing three goals on 15 shots.
This was not the performance Talbot was hoping for after sitting for Edmonton's last three games. In his defense, Talbot's teammates were abysmal and offered him little help, but the Oilers' netminder also didn't do himself any favors. It's anybody's guess who head coach, Ken Hitchcock, will opt to start Tuesday against Detroit, but something tells us it won't be Talbot.
