Oilers' Cam Talbot: Holds on for comeback win
Talbot turned away 29 of 33 shots for a 5-4 overtime win over the Jets on Tuesday.
The Oilers went down 4-1 just over a minute into the second period on a Mark Scheifele rebound goal, but Talbot was perfect after that, observing a spectacular effort by Connor McDavid to force overtime. It was a rough performance on the stat sheet, but Talbot recorded his second straight win.
