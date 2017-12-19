Talbot only needed to make 18 saves during Monday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

While this clearly wasn't a standout performance, Talbot winning both games since returning from an upper-body injury is an encouraging sign for his fantasy value moving forward. It wouldn't be shocking if Edmonton kick-started a midseason run, and Talbot has proven to be a solid asset over the past two years. This could easily prove to be a buy-low spot.