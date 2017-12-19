Oilers' Cam Talbot: Improves to 2-0 since return
Talbot only needed to make 18 saves during Monday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
While this clearly wasn't a standout performance, Talbot winning both games since returning from an upper-body injury is an encouraging sign for his fantasy value moving forward. It wouldn't be shocking if Edmonton kick-started a midseason run, and Talbot has proven to be a solid asset over the past two years. This could easily prove to be a buy-low spot.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...