Oilers' Cam Talbot: In desert for Saturday's start
Talbot will start in goal Saturday against host Arizona.
Talbot's looking to snap a four-game losing streak, and he can do so against a Coyotes team that ranks 30th in the league in scoring. It's a matchup between two struggling clubs, but for what it's worth, the 'Yotes reportedly will counter with Antti Raanta, who is fresh off a 34-save win over the Canadiens.
