Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal against Dallas

Talbot will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Stars.

Talbot was razor sharp in his last start, turning aside 33 of the 34 shots he faced en route to an impressive 2-1 shootout victory over the Ducks on Thursday. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 16th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Stars team that's 15-5-1 at home this season.