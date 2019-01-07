Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal Sunday
Talbot will draw the start against Anaheim Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
In his last three appearances, Talbot made 28-of-29 saves in two relief appearances, but was rocked for seven goals on 40 shots in his start against San Jose. Mikko Koskinen has been terrible as of late, but Talbot isn't doing much to earn back his No. 1 goalie job. Sunday's contest in Anaheim could be a huge momentum boost for the 31-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...