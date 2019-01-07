Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal Sunday

Talbot will draw the start against Anaheim Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

In his last three appearances, Talbot made 28-of-29 saves in two relief appearances, but was rocked for seven goals on 40 shots in his start against San Jose. Mikko Koskinen has been terrible as of late, but Talbot isn't doing much to earn back his No. 1 goalie job. Sunday's contest in Anaheim could be a huge momentum boost for the 31-year-old.