Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal Thursday

Talbot will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Golden Knights, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Talbot has struggled recently, suffering five consecutive defeats while posting an ugly 4.62 GAA and .871 save percentage over that span. The 30-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and snap his losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Vegas club that's averaging 3.03 goals per game on the road this season, third in the NHL.