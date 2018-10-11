Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal Thursday

Talbot will get the starting nod for Thursday's road tilt against the Bruins, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Talbot will be looking to bounce back from his poor performance in Sweden, in which he gave up four goals on 26 shots to the Devils. The netminder is coming off a disappointing 2017-18 campaign in which he posted career worsts in GAA (3.02) and save percentage (.908). The Ontario native is likely on a short leash and could find himself replaced by Mikko Koskinen if he can't at least keep games close and let Connor McDavid do the rest.