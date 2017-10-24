Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal Tuesday
Talbot will square off against the Penguins on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Talbot's performance this season has been less than stellar -- to put it nicely. The netminder is 1-4-0 in his last five outings with a disappointing 3.67 GAA. That's a far cry from the dominant campaign he had in 2017-18 in which he garnered 42 wins and seven shutouts. The 30-year-old could be in for a heavy workload versus Pittsburgh, as the visitors are registering the fifth highest shots per game total in the league (35.0).
