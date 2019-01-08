Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal Tuesday
Talbot will tend the twine Tuesday against the Sharks in San Jose, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Coming off his first shutout of the season, Talbot will receive back-to-back starts for the Oilers for the first time since Dec. 5 and Dec. 7. He owns just an 8-11-2 record to go along with his 3.08 GAA and .899 save percentage this season and takes on a Sharks club with a plus-23 goal differential through 22 home games this season, so there's little reason to believe he will find similar success in the crease Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...