Oilers' Cam Talbot: In goal Tuesday

Talbot will tend the twine Tuesday against the Sharks in San Jose, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Coming off his first shutout of the season, Talbot will receive back-to-back starts for the Oilers for the first time since Dec. 5 and Dec. 7. He owns just an 8-11-2 record to go along with his 3.08 GAA and .899 save percentage this season and takes on a Sharks club with a plus-23 goal differential through 22 home games this season, so there's little reason to believe he will find similar success in the crease Tuesday.