Oilers' Cam Talbot: In net against Jets
Talbot will be the road starter versus the Jets on Tuesday.
This will be Talbot's fourth-straight start, and also his fourth-straight road start. That's not an easy way to start a season. The 31-year-old is trying to bounce back after posting a 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage last year. This is not an easy path to righting the ship, and the Jets are certainly a tough matchup.
