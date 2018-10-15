Oilers' Cam Talbot: In net against Jets

Talbot will be the road starter versus the Jets on Tuesday.

This will be Talbot's fourth-straight start, and also his fourth-straight road start. That's not an easy way to start a season. The 31-year-old is trying to bounce back after posting a 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage last year. This is not an easy path to righting the ship, and the Jets are certainly a tough matchup.