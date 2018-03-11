Oilers' Cam Talbot: In net at home Saturday
Talbot will be the home netminder against the Wild on Saturday.
This season has gone poorly for Talbot, who has a 3.07 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 54 games. Don't expect being in front of a hometown crowd to help either, as the Oilers have a 3.44 GAA at home. The only sliver of hope is that the Wild are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, and they've scored a mere 1.91 goals per game on zero days of rest.
