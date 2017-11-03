Talbot will get the start at home Friday against the Devils.

Talbot has struggled out the gate, as he has a 3.10 GAA and a .904 save percentage. However, he's never had a worse GAA than 2.55 over a season, or a worse save percentage than .917. It's very likely Talbot is going to improve his performance, perhaps soon.

