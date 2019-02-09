Oilers' Cam Talbot: In net Saturday
Talbot will guard the home goal Saturday against the Sharks.
Talbot's work on home ice doesn't inspire confidence; he enters Saturday sporting a 4-8-1 record with a 3.77 GAA and an .880 save percentage. The Sharks also rank second in the NHL with 3.48 goals per game on the road, which serves as another sign that the netminder should be avoided in daily and season-long lineups.
