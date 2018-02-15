Oilers' Cam Talbot: Looking for more success against Vegas

Talbot will draw a road assignment as Thursday's starter against the Golden Knights.

Vegas is 20-4-2 at home this season, whereas Talbot's team has posted an underwhelming 11-14-2 record away from Edmonton. However, the backstop defeated the armored ones in Sin City a little over a month ago, and that should be taken into consideration on this 11-game slate.

