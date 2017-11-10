Oilers' Cam Talbot: Looking for positive results in Big Apple
Talbot will start in goal against the Rangers in New York on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
We can't quite call him "Super Cam" since he owns suspect peripherals (2.90 GAA, .912 save percentage), but Talbot has skated off with wins in three of his past four appearances to complement a robust .929 save percentage -- which is the truest indicator of how he's been performing. His upcoming battle with the Blueshirts figures to be moderately tough since they rank 12th overall in home scoring at 3.25 goals per game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...