Talbot will start in goal against the Rangers in New York on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

We can't quite call him "Super Cam" since he owns suspect peripherals (2.90 GAA, .912 save percentage), but Talbot has skated off with wins in three of his past four appearances to complement a robust .929 save percentage -- which is the truest indicator of how he's been performing. His upcoming battle with the Blueshirts figures to be moderately tough since they rank 12th overall in home scoring at 3.25 goals per game.