Talbot is penciled in as Saturday's home starter against the Canadiens.

These Canadian clubs match up quite evenly in the most common offensive and defensive team metrics. You have to like Talbot's recent string of success, though, as he's won three straight games since returning from an upper-body injury, supplemental to the three consecutive victories he'd rattled off before suffering that malady. This will be the 26th appearance of the season for the third-year Oiler.