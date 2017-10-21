Talbot will command the crease versus the Flyers in Philadelphia for Saturday's matinee.

Edmonton's chief puck plugger worked a 27-save shutout against the Flames in the season opener, only to suffer three consecutive losses within Canada. Talbot's most recent performance -- a road match with the Blackhawks on Thursday -- saw him get right back on track with an overtime win and 30-save drop of the mic. However, the Ontario native still has ugly peripherals, including a 3.17 GAA and .901 save percentage through five games, so he may not be the best fantasy option against a Flyers team that is accustomed to playing weekend day games.