Oilers' Cam Talbot: Looks good despite loss
Talbot made 22 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Saturday afternoon.
The loss was not his -- it's hard to be a goalie for a team that is 29th in the NHL in goals scored. Talbot has only allowed three goals on 55 shots (.948 save percentage) in his last two games, so his game appears to be on the rise. One word: phew.
