Oilers' Cam Talbot: Loses at home to Wild

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota.

Talbot had allowed only one goal in consecutive starts entering Tuesday's contest but conceded four in what wound up being his fourth regulation loss of the season. To this point, the 31-year-old netminder has posted a 5-4-1 record, having been somewhat inconsistent in his first 10 starts. Despite the early unpredictability, there's little reason to shy away from dressing Talbot most evenings. He belongs in your lineup, so keep him right where he is.