Oilers' Cam Talbot: Loses latest Battle of Alberta
Talbot made 31 saves on 32 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Flames.
Talbot turned in an excellent performance, but unfortunately the team in front of him couldn't solve opposing netminder Mike Smith. It was just the first loss in four starts for Talbot, who is on track to finish the season strong. The 30-year-old is sporting a .907 save percentage and is worth getting in your lineup given his impressive play and heavy workload.
