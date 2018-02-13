Oilers' Cam Talbot: Loses third straight

Talbot allowed six goals on 39 shots during Monday's 7-5 loss to Florida.

This was another discouraging showing from Talbot and the Oilers, and the 30-year-old netminder now sports a disastrous 19-20-2 record, .901 save percentage and 3.17 GAA for the campaign. Those numbers position Talbot among the biggest fantasy busts of the season, and with Edmonton's playoff chances all but out of reach, there's next to no reason for optimism moving forward.