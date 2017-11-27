Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 23 saves to defeat Bruins
Talbot stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's win over the Bruins.
That's back-to-back victories for Talbot, who is trying to erase a very poor start to the season. The 30-year-old is sporting a 9-10-1 record with a .901 save percentage in 21 appearances, but it looks like things are starting to pick up. It's clear the Oilers are going to rely heavily on Talbot all season and fantasy goers who stuck with him should start getting rewarded. He's better than his stats indicate, so get him in your lineup and look for him to carry the momentum from consecutive victories moving forward.
